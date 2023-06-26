Go-getter snatches Standard Bank Top Achiever Award
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 26 June 2023
Benito Carelsen’s father wanted him to study engineering, but after he dropped out of PE TVET College after three months in 2003 to follow his dream of a career in the arts, his parents continued to support him.
The 39-year-old Lorraine resident worked for four media houses and after being retrenched from his last job, started BLC Entertainment in November 2019...
Go-getter snatches Standard Bank Top Achiever Award
Benito Carelsen’s father wanted him to study engineering, but after he dropped out of PE TVET College after three months in 2003 to follow his dream of a career in the arts, his parents continued to support him.
The 39-year-old Lorraine resident worked for four media houses and after being retrenched from his last job, started BLC Entertainment in November 2019...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
Politics
World