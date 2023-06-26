The death toll from the cholera outbreak has risen to 43, the national health department has confirmed on Sunday.
In a statement, department spokesperson Foster Mohale said Gauteng accounts for most of the deaths, with 35 people confirmed to have died from the water-borne disease.
The country has recorded 1,045 suspected cases of cholera in 15 out of 52 districts across five provinces,197 of which were laboratory-confirmed.
Gauteng accounts for most of the cases at 89% with 176 reported from three districts. Free State accounts for 6% with 11 of the cases, reported from one Fezile Dabi District, North West has recorded 5 cases, Limpopo four cases and one case in Mpumalanga.
The cumulative number of deaths related to the cholera outbreak (both suspected and confirmed) stands at 43 up to Friday.
Mohale said despite this, there has been a decline in the number of infections.
“The department is pleased with the progress made with interventions put in place to curb the transmission of cholera disease and mortality rate which have significantly declined in the past few weeks around country.
“The focus has been on preventing further disease which has contributed to the detection of laboratory-confirmed infections in most areas, especially where there is no reported cholera outbreak.”
The department has appealed to the public to maintain strict compliance with personal hygiene, especially during food preparation at social gatherings and funerals, as it says the majority of positive cases and deaths had causal links with funeral service attendance in the outbreak communities.
TimesLIVE
Cholera death toll rises to 43
Image: Leon Sadiki
