Charges dropped against men arrested for ‘gang rape’ of girl
Family now fear for their safety after suspects walk the streets of KwaNobuhle
Three men who were accused of taking turns to rape a 12-year-old girl for three days in KwaNobuhle continue to roam the streets while her family are lamenting the lack of justice in the aftermath of her ordeal.
A picket by community members outside the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on November 15, which led to bail being denied for two of the men arrested in connection with the alleged crime, while the third was never caught, gave an Angola community family confidence in the justice system...

