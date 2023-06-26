×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Charges dropped against men arrested for ‘gang rape’ of girl

Family now fear for their safety after suspects walk the streets of KwaNobuhle

Premium
26 June 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Three men who were accused of taking turns to rape a 12-year-old girl for three days in KwaNobuhle continue to roam the streets while her family are lamenting the lack of justice in the aftermath of her ordeal.

A picket by community members outside the KwaNobuhle Magistrate’s Court on November 15, which led to bail being denied for two of the men arrested in connection with the alleged crime, while the third was never caught, gave an Angola community family confidence in the justice system...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read