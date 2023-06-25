Former DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has been given 48-hours to state why he should not be suspended from the party.
The DA provincial executive committee (PEC) held a meeting on Sunday where it was unanimously resolved to serve Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities.
This follows a social media post in which Bhanga accused the party's federal council chair Helen Zille of keeping files on black people and called her “the most racist person”.
DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield said in a statement that Bhanga was suspended pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party into disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA’s standards of conduct for its members.
“The intention to suspend Nqaba Bhanga comes after he publicly labelled another DA member, Helen Zille, a 'racist' and posted unfounded allegations against her on social media,” he said.
Bhanga posted on Saturday: “Helen Zille is the most racist person she got of a file of all back people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy mnrthe ANC. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me [sic].”
Whitfield said after receiving the notice of intention to suspend him, Bhanga will have 48-hours to respond in writing with reasons as to why he should not be suspended.
“The PEC has referred the case to the party’s federal legal commission for an investigation.
“The DA in the Eastern Cape is deeply disappointed by Bhanga’s conduct which is contrary to his previous commitment to non-racialism and the party.”
HeraldLIVE
Bhanga to state why he should not be suspended
Senior Politics Reporter
Image: Andisa Bonani
