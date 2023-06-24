Missing teen last seen collecting report card

A 14-year-old girl has been missing since Friday when she was last seen collecting her report card from school.
The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Gqeberha is now seeking the community's assistance in trying to trace the teenager.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 9am on Friday, Kiara Frantz left her school, St James High in Brown Street, after fetching her report card and she has not been seen since.
Naidu said Frantz at the time was wearing blue tracksuit pants, white takkies, and a black leopard print jersey.
“Information received is that she may be in the Newton Park area with her boyfriend.”
Anyone who can assist in tracing Kiara or may know her whereabouts is urged to contact detective Warrant Ofiicer Simphiwe Siyolo on 079-896-7335, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the Gelvandale police station on 041-402-2018.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
