Special send-off for Plett’s shining soccer stars
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 23 June 2023
After seeing the amount of work put in and the growth of the successful Oriented Birds Football Club team, Garden Route mayor Memory Booysen said he would look at how the municipality could set aside a budget for soccer development in the area.
The unbeaten Oriented Birds made Garden Route history after being crowned the Men’s League champions for the region’s 2022/2023 season...
