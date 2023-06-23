Power outage delays bail bid of slain doctor’s ex-wife
By Brandon Nel - 23 June 2023
After a 48-hour uninterrupted power cut at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, all bail applications including that of the three accused of the hit murder of Dr Bantu Noqekwa had to be postponed on Friday.
Three of the four accused, including the mother of the general practitioner’s three children, Nothukela “Ethel” Mphahlwa-Noqekwa, made a brief appearance before their matter was postponed to June 27...
