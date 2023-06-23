Nelson Mandela Bay specialist finishes top of her class
Dr Ellen Hancke says exacting standards set by her mentor played a big role in her success
When a Nelson Mandela Bay woman made the call to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology, she wanted to be the best doctor she could be.
And thanks to her hard work and dedication, her best turned out to be the best in the field for the entire Southern Africa...
Nelson Mandela Bay specialist finishes top of her class
Dr Ellen Hancke says exacting standards set by her mentor played a big role in her success
News reporter
When a Nelson Mandela Bay woman made the call to specialise in obstetrics and gynaecology, she wanted to be the best doctor she could be.
And thanks to her hard work and dedication, her best turned out to be the best in the field for the entire Southern Africa...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
Politics
Politics
News