News

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor summons Odendaal to meet

23 June 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Following his public statement on what he called the perpetual neglect of Kariega residents since the new coalition took over, DA councillor Retief Odendaal has been requested to meet mayor Gary van Niekerk this afternoon.

Odendaal, a former mayor, posted on Facebook on Thursday that his party would be filling the leadership vacuum left by an “absent” Van Niekerk in Kariega to ensure residents were not forgotten...

