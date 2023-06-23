Nelson Mandela Bay mayor summons Odendaal to meet
Following his public statement on what he called the perpetual neglect of Kariega residents since the new coalition took over, DA councillor Retief Odendaal has been requested to meet mayor Gary van Niekerk this afternoon.
Odendaal, a former mayor, posted on Facebook on Thursday that his party would be filling the leadership vacuum left by an “absent” Van Niekerk in Kariega to ensure residents were not forgotten...
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor summons Odendaal to meet
Senior Politics Reporter
Following his public statement on what he called the perpetual neglect of Kariega residents since the new coalition took over, DA councillor Retief Odendaal has been requested to meet mayor Gary van Niekerk this afternoon.
Odendaal, a former mayor, posted on Facebook on Thursday that his party would be filling the leadership vacuum left by an “absent” Van Niekerk in Kariega to ensure residents were not forgotten...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics