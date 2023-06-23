Nelson Mandela Bay among municipalities unable to meet financial obligations — premier
By Nomazima Nkosi - 23 June 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay is among the municipalities unable to meet their financial obligations by paying creditors on time and meeting its revenue collection targets, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says.
Mabuyane was responding to questions posed by DA legislature caucus leader and MPL Nqaba Bhanga on Wednesday...
Nelson Mandela Bay among municipalities unable to meet financial obligations — premier
Nelson Mandela Bay is among the municipalities unable to meet their financial obligations by paying creditors on time and meeting its revenue collection targets, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says.
Mabuyane was responding to questions posed by DA legislature caucus leader and MPL Nqaba Bhanga on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
Politics
Politics
News