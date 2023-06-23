The National Arts Festival in Makhanda gets under way in earnest this weekend and organisers are promising it will be one to remember.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with festival veteran, comedian Stuart Taylor, who shares a bit about what festival goers can expect from him
Taylor also reflects on how the festival has changed over the years.
LISTEN | Comedian Taylor ready to laugh it up at Arts Festival
Image: Arnold Pronto
