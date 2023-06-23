×

LISTEN | Comedian Taylor ready to laugh it up at Arts Festival

23 June 2023
Stuart Taylor. File picture
Stuart Taylor. File picture
Image: Arnold Pronto

The National Arts Festival in Makhanda gets under way in earnest this weekend and organisers are promising it will be one to remember. 

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, we catch up with festival veteran, comedian Stuart Taylor, who shares a bit about what festival goers can expect from him

Taylor also reflects on how the festival has changed over the years.

