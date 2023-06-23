×

Heritage thieves desecrate landmark World War 1 cenotaph

23 June 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

Heritage thugs have struck in the heart of Gqeberha, ripping a metal panel of great historical value from the landmark cenotaph in Rink Street, the memorial to the soldiers who lost their lives in World War 1.

Historical Society of Port Elizabeth chair Graham Taylor said the theft on Tuesday night was a disgrace...

