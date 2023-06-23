The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) Highveld region has called for the arrest of former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
This follows allegations that there was “corrupt activity of R500m that was afforded to security company Fidelity Services Group, using emergency procurement policy”.
The union said, “The NUM Highveld region strongly believes that there is unfaithfulness displayed in this whole process, and we are calling for law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the matter and prosecute all the greedy looters.
“We are calling for such investigations to be extended to the former COO Jan Oberholzer as we believe that there was no need for Eskom to pay such an amount of money. This is a matter of serious security concern and our conviction is that we have competent law enforcement agencies that have the capacity and capabilities to deal with it.
“The former CEO De Ruyter just created a crisis so that he can greedily loot the power utility ... Those proponents of anti-corruption would have visited the nearest police stations to open a case and made sure that the case is investigated,” said Malekutu Motubatse, NUM Highveld regional chair.
Arrest Andre de Ruyter for corruption, says mineworkers' union
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Motubatse alleged that black managers at Eskom are “always associated with corruption while the opposite happens when it involves a manager of a different race”.
“What angers NUM Highveld region most is the fact that the tendering process ran only for three months. We are calling for law enforcement agencies to wake up and smell the coffee. De Ruyter must be arrested. The reason that he left the country is not because of his life being under threat, but because he is on a honeymoon, enjoying the R500m.”
