At least two people were killed and one person wounded after a gunman opened fire in Bloemendal, Gqeberha on Thursday.
Among the dead was a teenager.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the details were still sketchy at this stage.
“We can confirm that there was a shooting,” Beetge said.
“It's believed that two people died and one was wounded.
“Police are still on scene.”
Beetge said a more detailed statement would be released on Friday morning.
Two people shot dead in Bloemendal
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
