News

Two people shot dead in Bloemendal

By Brandon Nel - 22 June 2023
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

At least two people were killed and one person wounded after a gunman opened fire in Bloemendal, Gqeberha on Thursday.

Among the dead was a teenager.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the details were still sketchy at this stage.

“We can confirm that there was a shooting,” Beetge said.

“It's believed that two people died and one was wounded.

“Police are still on scene.”

Beetge said a more detailed statement would be released on Friday morning.

HeraldLIVE

