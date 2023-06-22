SA Navy sails into Nelson Mandela Bay
Five-day visit celebrating World Hydrography Day will also see events including wreath-laying ceremony and right of entry parade
The SA Navy and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality ushered in World Hydrography Day celebrations under grey skies on board the SAS Mendi at the Port Elizabeth Harbour on Wednesday.
The media briefing kicked off the first in a five-day series of events across the metro which will include a right of entry parade and wreath-laying ceremony at Embizweni Square in New Brighton....
