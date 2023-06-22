Rapper showcases the best — and worst — of Kwazakhele
Video recorded by Vuyolwethu Davids is aimed at showing his community anything can be achieved no matter where you come from
Inspiring change in Kwazakhele, and at the same time showcasing what the area has to offer, a Nelson Mandela Bay musician has released a home-grown music video featuring his neighbours and childhood friends.
Vuyolwethu Davids’s single, Gcwala NGO Ta Zalla, was also recorded by a local production team...
Rapper showcases the best — and worst — of Kwazakhele
Video recorded by Vuyolwethu Davids is aimed at showing his community anything can be achieved no matter where you come from
General Reporter
Inspiring change in Kwazakhele, and at the same time showcasing what the area has to offer, a Nelson Mandela Bay musician has released a home-grown music video featuring his neighbours and childhood friends.
Vuyolwethu Davids’s single, Gcwala NGO Ta Zalla, was also recorded by a local production team...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
World
News
Politics
Politics
News