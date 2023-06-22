Power cuts shave R1bn a month off Nelson Mandela Bay economy
Chamber survey indicates that load-shedding has caused an economic survival emergency for both small and large businesses
A staggering R1bn — that is how much Nelson Mandela Bay’s economy has lost every month this year as load-shedding continues to cripple businesses.
The losses can be attributed to the cost of buying generators and operating costs such as diesel, installing inverters, damage to equipment and machinery, and the loss of production and revenue as a result of not meeting domestic and export orders...
Politics Reporter
