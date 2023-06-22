A constable at the Springs police station in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for rape.
Nkopodi Alex Kgalema, 44, and a colleague had responded to a disturbance complaint in August 2016, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.
“They took the 43-year-old female complainant with them to the police station. While being returned home, she was raped.”
A case was opened and investigated by Ipid, which resulted in the arrest and trial of the two men for kidnapping and rape in the Springs regional court.
The colleague was acquitted on both charges. Kgalema was convicted of rape but found not guilty of kidnapping.
TimesLIVE
Policeman jailed for raping woman who had called cops for help
Image: Elvis Ntombela
