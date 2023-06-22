With their actions described as conniving, four justice department employees based at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court have been convicted of theft after they pocketed the bail money paid by accused people.
Mzikazi Mahlalasa, 57, Letitia Mack, 49, Yonela Ntsaluba, 39, and Nomthandazo Takayi, 52, were found guilty in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Wednesday.
A fifth accused, Nondumiso Waxa, 45, died in March 2019.
It was found that the offences had been committed between August 21 2009 and October 29 2010 while they were working in the criminal section of the North End court.
Their duties entailed receiving bail payments, the issuing of bail receipts, capturing money on the accounting system and attaching duplicates of the manual bail receipts to the charge sheets.
However, they instead deposited the cash, amounting to R92,800, into their personal bank accounts.
The matter was investigated by the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks, leading to their arrests in 2010.
They were all later released on bail.
The matter was postponed to Monday for sentencing.
HeraldLIVE
Four court employees convicted of pocketing bail money
Image: 123RF
