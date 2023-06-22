×

News

Boy removed from negligent mom raped at care home: Limpopo police

Suspect expected to appear in Modimolle court

By TimesLIVE - 22 June 2023
NEW INVESTIGATION: The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Modimolle child has been failed by his biological family and foster caregivers.

The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

The child's circumstances were flagged with police when his school principal reported a grade 1 pupil was living in unhygienic conditions. An intervention was made with the mother to improve his living conditions but this was not done.

The minor was removed from his mother's care and taken to a place of safety at a children's home in Modimolle.

Subsequently, he was taken for medical examination because he displayed symptoms of sexual abuse. A forensic assessment obtained by police on Tuesday showed the child was raped on several occasions.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of rape.

TimesLIVE

