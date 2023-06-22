×

News

Big names, great shows, at National Arts Festival

Makhanda showcase kicks off on Thursday with something for everyone

22 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

As the annual National Arts Festival officially kicks off in Makhanda on Thursday, several exciting new premieres are set to entertain audiences while some big names and exciting shows are back to thrill.   

Included in this year’s programme is the SA premier of Jazzart’s Requiem, fresh from their UK tour...

