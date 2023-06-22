Appointment of Qaba as MBDA boss under fire
Ex-Bay economic development boss was previously accused of serious misconduct, says DA’s Odendaal
Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 June 2023
The MBDA board is facing a backlash for hiring former Nelson Mandela Bay economic development boss Anele Qaba just three months after he agreed to a R3m golden handshake to vacate the post.
Qaba left the post in March after he was suspended in June 2022...
