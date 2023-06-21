Another vehicle has fallen victim to Voëlklip and plunged off a cliff while travelling on the rain-slicked road in Herolds Bay on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said the incident happened at about 11am.
A search party consisting of various emergency services was dispatched to the scene.
Spies said at this stage they were not certain how many occupants were in the vehicle.
“The operation was hampered by adverse weather conditions; however our police divers are still on the scene.”
In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Hugo, aged two, and Cozette, six, plunged over the same cliff into the ocean in a Volkswagen Caravelle.
Days later the car was found.
In 2020, a man was killed after his vehicle went off the same cliff.
In January 2021, the body of a 34-year-old woman was retrieved from the ocean.
The woman was travelling with her daughter, two, and eight-year-old son when their car left Voëlklip Road.
Her son escaped with minor injuries; the daughter’s body was found by a fisherman.
In February 2022, Conrad Maree, 33, was declared dead after his bakkie went over the cliff.
HeraldLIVE
Voëlklip cliff claims another victim
Emergency services at the scene despite adverse weather
Image: ER24
Another vehicle has fallen victim to Voëlklip and plunged off a cliff while travelling on the rain-slicked road in Herolds Bay on Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Chris Spies said the incident happened at about 11am.
A search party consisting of various emergency services was dispatched to the scene.
Spies said at this stage they were not certain how many occupants were in the vehicle.
“The operation was hampered by adverse weather conditions; however our police divers are still on the scene.”
In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her two children, Hugo, aged two, and Cozette, six, plunged over the same cliff into the ocean in a Volkswagen Caravelle.
Days later the car was found.
In 2020, a man was killed after his vehicle went off the same cliff.
In January 2021, the body of a 34-year-old woman was retrieved from the ocean.
The woman was travelling with her daughter, two, and eight-year-old son when their car left Voëlklip Road.
Her son escaped with minor injuries; the daughter’s body was found by a fisherman.
In February 2022, Conrad Maree, 33, was declared dead after his bakkie went over the cliff.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
News