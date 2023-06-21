Theatre and tricks come together at circus show premiere
By Herald Reporter - 21 June 2023
International actor, director and theatre producer Daniel Buckland is returning home to premiere his new circus theatre show that will take centerstage at the National Arts Festival later this month.
Directed by Buckland and produced in collaboration with The Cirk, CASTAWAYS promises to enthral audiences with its mix of breathtaking circus tricks and theatrical prowess during its four-day run at the Main Festival. ..
