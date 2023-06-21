Plucky farmer, 81, survives days pinned to floor
Barely conscious man found trapped in kitchen by heavy meat grinder that toppled on him
By Riaan Marais - 21 June 2023
For at least four days, an elderly Thornhill farmer managed to cling on to life as he lay trapped under a heavy meat grinder that had fallen on top of him in a freak accident.
Police eventually went to the homestead and kicked down the door after being alerted by worried neighbours and family members who had not heard from the 81-year-old man...
