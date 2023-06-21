×

News

Now Mabuyane guns for Fort Hare forensic report

Fresh from victory in Bhisho High Court, premier wants ‘flawed’ varsity probe outcome set aside

By Nomazima Nkosi, Sithandiwe Velaphi and Aphiwe Deklerk - 21 June 2023

After interdicting the Special Investigating Unit from further probing his qualifications, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane wants a forensic report that led the SIU to investigate him to be reviewed and set aside.

On Tuesday, Bhisho High Court judge Thandi Norman interdicted the SIU from enforcing a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2022, insofar as it pertains to Mabuyane...

