Mossel Bay man sentenced to life, nearly 20 years after raping girl, 4

The Mossel Bay Regional Court sentenced Goodman Nomga on Tuesday to life imprisonment for rape, five years for sexual assault, and three years for theft, nearly 20 years after he committed the offences.
In May 2004, the four-year-old victim was on her way to school when Nomga picked her up along the road and said he would buy her chips.
He then took her into a bush and brutally assaulted and raped her.
The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Sedrick Marks of the Mossel Bay family violence child protection and sexual offence unit, who started his investigation with no leads.
DNA was discovered on the underwear of the girl and was sent for testing.
Two years later, Marks arrested a suspect on a charge of rape in an unrelated matter and the DNA results revealed that it was the same man who had raped the four-year-old girl.
He used the evidence at his disposal and presented it before the court and Nomga was found guilty of the charges against him.
The court also ordered that Nomga’s name be entered into the register of sex offenders.
The Western Cape police management lauded the investigating officer and the prosecuting team for making sure that a criminal was put behind bars.
