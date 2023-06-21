The Legal Practice Council (LPC) have launched an application at the Makhanda high court to have attorney Steven Khuselo Gqeba suspended from practising.
This, pending the finalisation and outcome of the disciplinary enquiry proceedings that were instituted against Gqeba.
He was charged along with his law firm, Gqeba Steven Khuselo Incorporated, for theft of Road Accident Funds (RAF) shortly after his arrest in March.
Gqeba has since been released on R15,000 bail.
He was arrested by the Mthatha based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on March 28 on a charge of fraud with an alternative theft of RAF.
According to the Hawks, the victim, who lost her husband in an accident back in February 2018, was approached by Gqeba to lodge a claim with the RAF.
“A subsequent payment of more than R3.5m was deposited into the Steven Khuselo Gqeba Inc. trust account from RAF, however the victim never received monies.”
LPC's Alfred Hona confirmed that court proceedings were under way to bar Gqeba from practicising as an attorney.
“He has opposed the relief we are seeking, we will be filing an answering affidavit to his replying affidavit,” Hona said.
“The court process are ongoing and have not been finalised at this stage for this reason.”
HeraldLIVE
LPC launch application to have attorney Gqeba suspended from practising
Image: File
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) have launched an application at the Makhanda high court to have attorney Steven Khuselo Gqeba suspended from practising.
This, pending the finalisation and outcome of the disciplinary enquiry proceedings that were instituted against Gqeba.
He was charged along with his law firm, Gqeba Steven Khuselo Incorporated, for theft of Road Accident Funds (RAF) shortly after his arrest in March.
Gqeba has since been released on R15,000 bail.
He was arrested by the Mthatha based Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team on March 28 on a charge of fraud with an alternative theft of RAF.
According to the Hawks, the victim, who lost her husband in an accident back in February 2018, was approached by Gqeba to lodge a claim with the RAF.
“A subsequent payment of more than R3.5m was deposited into the Steven Khuselo Gqeba Inc. trust account from RAF, however the victim never received monies.”
LPC's Alfred Hona confirmed that court proceedings were under way to bar Gqeba from practicising as an attorney.
“He has opposed the relief we are seeking, we will be filing an answering affidavit to his replying affidavit,” Hona said.
“The court process are ongoing and have not been finalised at this stage for this reason.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics