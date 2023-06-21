Incomplete indictment delays setting of Terblanche trial date
Despite a delay in compiling the indictment for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche and his co-accused, the state has indicated that when the businessman next appears before a magistrate, a high court date for the trial will probably be set.
Terblanche, accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday...
Incomplete indictment delays setting of Terblanche trial date
Court reporter
Despite a delay in compiling the indictment for alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche and his co-accused, the state has indicated that when the businessman next appears before a magistrate, a high court date for the trial will probably be set.
Terblanche, accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics