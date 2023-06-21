Former Humansdorp Veterinary Clinic employee arrested for fraud

A former Humansdorp Veterinary Clinic employee has been arrested for fraud amounting to R3.5m.
Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Lana Nell, 45 was arrested on Tuesday by the Gqeberha based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks.
The money was allegedly stolen between January 2018 and February 2023 while Nell was an employee of the Veterinary Clinic working in the financial department.
“Theft was suspected when one of the suppliers complained about late payment,” Mgolodela said.
“The matter was reported to the Hawks for probing in February 2023.
“The expert investigation skills of the Hawks confirmed the theft of more than R3.5 million which is reported to have been transferred into Nell's account over a period of five years.”
Nell has already made her first appearance in the Humansdorp District Court where she was remanded in custody for a formal bail application on June 26.
