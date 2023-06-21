A 53-year-old Gqeberha businessman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a state-owned company out of R83m, the police said on Wednesday.
Jerome William Perils, director of Kenako Concrete, was arrested on Tuesday.
He faces a string of charges including fraud and forgery.
“In October 2020, Perils allegedly applied for a loan from the Industrial Development Corporation [IDC] for his construction company,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“For him to be granted the R83m loan he had applied for, he had to deposit R3m into his company’s bank account, of which he fell short with R1m.”
Mhlakuvana said Perils had allegedly forged the proof of payment for the outstanding R1m and had accordingly been granted the loan.
“The money was then paid in tranches to his business account,” Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that on other occasions Perils unlawfully, falsely and intentionally defrauded the company by instructing the debit clerk to formulate invoices for concrete.
“The customers paid him in cash, but the money was never deposited to the company account but rather allegedly used for his personal gain.”
During auditing, a thorough internal forensic investigation had been done and numerous discrepancies identified.
It became clear that Perils allegedly had no intentions for the business to prosper, but wanted to enrich himself.
He is alleged to have induced the IDC to accept the auditor’s report.
The matter was reported to the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks to be probed, leading to his arrest.
Perils made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court and was released on R5,000 bail.
The case has been postponed to July 31.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya once again applauded the team for its excellent job in the eradication of criminal elements.
HeraldLIVE
Businessman arrested on R83m fraud charge
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL
A 53-year-old Gqeberha businessman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a state-owned company out of R83m, the police said on Wednesday.
Jerome William Perils, director of Kenako Concrete, was arrested on Tuesday.
He faces a string of charges including fraud and forgery.
“In October 2020, Perils allegedly applied for a loan from the Industrial Development Corporation [IDC] for his construction company,” Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said.
“For him to be granted the R83m loan he had applied for, he had to deposit R3m into his company’s bank account, of which he fell short with R1m.”
Mhlakuvana said Perils had allegedly forged the proof of payment for the outstanding R1m and had accordingly been granted the loan.
“The money was then paid in tranches to his business account,” Mhlakuvana said.
“It is further alleged that on other occasions Perils unlawfully, falsely and intentionally defrauded the company by instructing the debit clerk to formulate invoices for concrete.
“The customers paid him in cash, but the money was never deposited to the company account but rather allegedly used for his personal gain.”
During auditing, a thorough internal forensic investigation had been done and numerous discrepancies identified.
It became clear that Perils allegedly had no intentions for the business to prosper, but wanted to enrich himself.
He is alleged to have induced the IDC to accept the auditor’s report.
The matter was reported to the Gqeberha serious commercial crime investigation team of the Hawks to be probed, leading to his arrest.
Perils made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court and was released on R5,000 bail.
The case has been postponed to July 31.
Provincial Hawks head Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya once again applauded the team for its excellent job in the eradication of criminal elements.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
Politics
News
Politics