Bloemendal teen cooks up a storm in his ‘happy place’
I want to change the world one baked good at a time, says Lieschen Basson
By Roslyn Baatjies - 21 June 2023
The lockdown regulations forced many people to pursue hobbies such as baking and cooking and it was no different for 15-year-old Lieschen Basson, of Bloemendal, who discovered the kitchen was his happy place.
Living in an area where many young people find themselves mixing with the wrong crowd, Lieschen opts instead to put on his apron and travel to a magical place where he sets out to create beautiful cakes...
