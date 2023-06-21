×

Bethelsdorp woman’s ex-husband charged with murder

By Devon Koen and and Guy Rogers - 21 June 2023

Though there was still no trace of a body, and Desiree Baartman’s whereabouts remained unknown, the police decided to charge her ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, with her murder.

He appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon, where his lawyer indicated that he would abandon his bid for bail...

