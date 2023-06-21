Bethelsdorp woman’s ex-husband charged with murder
Premium
By Devon Koen and and Guy Rogers - 21 June 2023
Though there was still no trace of a body, and Desiree Baartman’s whereabouts remained unknown, the police decided to charge her ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, with her murder.
He appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon, where his lawyer indicated that he would abandon his bid for bail...
Bethelsdorp woman’s ex-husband charged with murder
Though there was still no trace of a body, and Desiree Baartman’s whereabouts remained unknown, the police decided to charge her ex-husband, Johnny Baartman, with her murder.
He appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon, where his lawyer indicated that he would abandon his bid for bail...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
Politics
Politics