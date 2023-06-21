Five men accused of kicking and stomping a vagrant to death in Central will remain in custody until next week for their formal bail applications.
On Wednesday, the state informed the Gqeberha magistrate’s court that the criminal records and police profiles for Zolani Ngqandu, 32, Vuyolwethu Duze-Mbele, 31, Metusi Tuzana, 34, Ludumo Tuzana, 34, all from Booysen Park, and Mabandla Madlingozi, 35, of Kwazakhele, still needed to be obtained.
The five men face a charge of murder with more charges likely to be added.
It is alleged that on June 8 the men assaulted and kicked to death the still unidentified man, believed to be in his 50s and identified only as “Ross” in court papers.
At their first court appearance after their arrest on the day of the incident, prosecutor Melani Hammett indicated that the state would oppose bail as the men faced a schedule six offence in that they had allegedly acted in common purpose.
They were arrested after police patrolling in Central noticed a group of people standing next to a man who was lying in the street near a service station in Rink Street at about 9.15pm.
It is alleged the men had assaulted a group of vagrants who were sleeping nearby.
According to the charge sheet, the man was kicked and trampled to death.
The men are expected back in court on Monday.
HeraldLIVE
Bail bid for men accused of vagrant’s murder delayed
Court reporter
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak
HeraldLIVE
