×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Anele Qaba makes a comeback as MBDA CEO

By Nomazima Nkosi - 21 June 2023

Nelson Mandela Bay's former economic development boss Anele Qaba has been appointed as CEO of the MBDA.

This was confirmed by MBDA board chair Glenda Perumal who said the appointment was made official on Wednesday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read