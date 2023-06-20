Sunday Times reported Mathato Mantsho, an informal trader who works across the road from the Government Garage outside which Mkhaulesi killed himself, saw him in his last moments as he drove past her.
SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him killing himself
Reporter
Image: Supplied
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has slammed fake news circulating online that the top cop in convicted rapist Thabo Bester's escape case received an SMS which led to him killing himself.
Brig Jackson Mkhaulesi was found dead in his car in Bloemfontein, Free State, with a gunshot wound earlier this month.
It is believed he committed suicide hours after recording his first victory against accused Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
The SAPS said reports suggesting Mkhaulesi killed himself after receiving an SMS were fake news.
“SAPS has noted with great concern fake news circulating on social media. The SAPS calls on all who have published, seen or received the false news article, to ignore it and to refrain from sharing or disseminating false information,” it said.
Sunday Times reported Mathato Mantsho, an informal trader who works across the road from the Government Garage outside which Mkhaulesi killed himself, saw him in his last moments as he drove past her.
“He first drove in the direction towards the Government Garage before making a U-turn at the traffic lights. He drove in the opposite direction while on his phone and passed us again. Moments later, we saw him drive past again, this time in the direction of the Government Garage and parked his vehicle on the side of the road,” said Mantsho.
She said she was confused when she saw a group of security guards from the garage surround Mkhaulesi’s vehicle a few minutes after he had parked it.
“We didn’t know what was happening and we went closer to see. We saw him sitting inside with a gunshot wound to his head. We didn't hear the shot go off because of the traffic and the noise around the area,” she said.
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola said foul play was not suspected in the death of the Free State head of organised crime.
“The investigating officer, a Brig Mkhaulesi, said that at the moment the preliminary investigations are that there was no foul play — a member committed suicide,” he said.
“We did send a team there led by Gen [Shadrack] Sibiya to go and look at all angles and investigate the matter so that we can acquit ourselves and be able to tell the public exactly what is the problem or what is the possible source of this suicide.”
