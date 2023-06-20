Rwandan genocide accused Fulgence Kayishema, who was traced to a farm in Paarl after an international manhunt, abandoned his bail application on Tuesday to launch an asylum application instead.
He is wanted for allegedly ordering the death of 2,000 people trapped in a church during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.
He had been on the run since 2001 and, since his arrest in May under a false name, faces 54 charges in South Africa, comprising nine counts of fraud, 10 counts of contravening the Refugees Act and 35 counts of contravening the Immigration Act.
His lawyer Juan Smuts told the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday that he had instructed them to abandon his bail application at this stage.
“He did not indicate whether his client intends to bring a bail application later. The state will oppose the bail application,” said regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.
Rwandan genocide suspect Fulgence Kayishema launches asylum application
Image: Aron Hyman
State advocate Nathan Adriaanse told the court that the asylum application has no bearing on the case.
Adriaanse also told the court that the state found new evidence which will lead to new charges being added against the accused. He added that the state will apply for a centralisation certificate as some of the cases were committed outside the Western Cape. This will allow all charges to be prosecuted in the Western Cape.
The case has been postponed to August 18 for further investigation.
The accused was remanded in custody.
