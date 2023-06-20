×

News

Return bail money to child-porn accused’s mother — prosecutor

20 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The mother of an alleged paedophile may have the R10,000 she paid for his freedom returned to her after he was convicted of breaching his bail conditions.

On Tuesday, state prosecutor Kenny van Biljon brought an application in the city’s regional court to hold an inquiry for the man’s bail money to be forfeited not to the state, but rather back to the mother. ..

