×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Refuse strike called off after settlement reached with consortium

20 June 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has managed to avert a refuse collection strike this week despite being two months in arrears with payments to service providers.

On Monday, African Plant Hire pulled its trucks from the roads after demanding its contractors be given a time frame regarding payments...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read