×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict preventing SIU probe into his qualifications

By Herald Reporter - 20 June 2023

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit from investigating his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare in Part A of his application. 

However, Part B of his application, in which he seeks to have the entire process reviewed, declared unconstitutional and set-aside, has not yet been heard...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read