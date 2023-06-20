Oscar Mabuyane wins interdict preventing SIU probe into his qualifications
By Herald Reporter - 20 June 2023
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit from investigating his qualifications from the University of Fort Hare in Part A of his application.
However, Part B of his application, in which he seeks to have the entire process reviewed, declared unconstitutional and set-aside, has not yet been heard...
