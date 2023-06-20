×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay eco-group helping shape Africa’s plastic pollution battle plan

By Herald Reporter - 20 June 2023

Training, capacity-building and co-operation are the key to beating plastic pollution, according to the Sustainable Seas Trust. 

The trust’s chief executive, Janine Osborne, emphasised the message on Monday after recently returning from an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Paris aimed at developing an international, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read