Nelson Mandela Bay eco-group helping shape Africa’s plastic pollution battle plan
By Herald Reporter - 20 June 2023
Training, capacity-building and co-operation are the key to beating plastic pollution, according to the Sustainable Seas Trust.
The trust’s chief executive, Janine Osborne, emphasised the message on Monday after recently returning from an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Paris aimed at developing an international, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution...
Nelson Mandela Bay eco-group helping shape Africa’s plastic pollution battle plan
Training, capacity-building and co-operation are the key to beating plastic pollution, according to the Sustainable Seas Trust.
The trust’s chief executive, Janine Osborne, emphasised the message on Monday after recently returning from an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee meeting in Paris aimed at developing an international, legally binding instrument on plastic pollution...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
News
Politics