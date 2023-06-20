Multimillion-rand fraud case delayed for Legal Aid application
The trial of six people facing fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges totalling nearly R10m was delayed in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Monday when it emerged that one of the accused still did not have legal representation.
Addressing the court, Legal Aid SA attorney Anlen Jarman, provisionally representing accused Sean de Beer, said he had still had not been assigned an attorney after his previous application failed. ..
