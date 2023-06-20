Man accused of assaulting security officer back in court next week
The bail application of one of two men accused of assaulting an Atlas Security officer in Central has been postponed to next week.
Bongani Makasi, 33, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday to find his matter was postponed to June 26 to allow the state to obtain police reports of any previous or pending cases. ..
Court reporter
