IPTS fraud case delayed because defence not prepared

20 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

The volume of evidence in the multimillion-rand fraud trial of former EP Rugby Union head Cheeky Watson and others accused of siphoning off money meant for the Bay’s Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) has resulted in another postponement.

The case, which has been on the Gqeberha commercial crimes court roll for several years, was delayed again on Monday when advocate Clint Jacobs, the newly appointed lawyer for businesswoman Andrea Wessels, brought an application for a postponement because he was not ready...

