News

George transformed into a refreshing rainbow of inclusivity

Inaugural Garden Route Pride Festival celebrated over four days

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 June 2023

The pride colours painted the streets of George with a refreshing rainbow of inclusivity as the region celebrated the inaugural Garden Route Pride Festival at the weekend.

A first of its kind for the Garden Route, the four-day festival drew a large crowd for a host of events, workshops and entertainment that culminated in a pride march along York Street on Saturday...

