George transformed into a refreshing rainbow of inclusivity
Inaugural Garden Route Pride Festival celebrated over four days
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 June 2023
The pride colours painted the streets of George with a refreshing rainbow of inclusivity as the region celebrated the inaugural Garden Route Pride Festival at the weekend.
A first of its kind for the Garden Route, the four-day festival drew a large crowd for a host of events, workshops and entertainment that culminated in a pride march along York Street on Saturday...
