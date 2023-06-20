Eastcape Midlands College now a recognised trade test centre
Eastcape Midlands TVET College recently became the first technical vocational education and skills development institution in the Eastern Cape, and only the second in SA, to be recognised as a trade test centre for occupational qualifications.
The college received its trade test centre license for welding, conferred by the Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO), officially cementing its position as a quality practical training hub. ..
Eastcape Midlands College now a recognised trade test centre
Reporter
