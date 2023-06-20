Damning evidence found at home of missing woman
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Bethelsdorp mother after forensics sweep of house
When the police forensics team did a sweep of the Bethelsdorp house where missing Desiree Baartman had been living with her ex-husband, there were clear indications of foul play.
And though detectives said they could not divulge more information due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, Baartman’s 59-year-old ex-husband was provisionally charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday...
News reporter
