Suspects nabbed for string of robberies in Thohoyandou in one month

19 June 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Thohoyandou in June. Stock image.
IN CUSTODY: Two men have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies in Thohoyandou in June. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

Two men allegedly linked to a string of robberies in the Vhembe district in one month will appear in a Limpopo court on Monday.

The duo were arrested on June 16 in Shayandima and Thohoyandou during a joint operation conducted by the Vhembe Trio Task Team.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects were linked to four cases at shopping centres in Thohoyandou that happened during June.

“Investigations linked the suspects with cross pavement robberies in Thohoyandou, Shayandima, post office Phangami and Capitec Venda Plaza earlier in the month within the Vhembe district.

“The two face charges for robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, among other charges,” he said.

Ledwaba said police could not rule out more arrests.

