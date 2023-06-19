Police have detained the ex-husband of a Bethelsdorp woman who went missing last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Sunday that after investigations into the disappearance of Desiree Baartman, 57, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Bethelsdorp detectives had detained her 59-year-old ex-husband for questioning.
Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that the estranged couple lived together after their divorce and on Wednesday her ex-husband reported that she had been missing from June 9.
On Wednesday, Baartman allegedly left her house in Nagel Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, and never returned home.
“On Friday and Saturday police forensic experts conducted a thorough investigation at the house for any evidence and, based on their preliminary analysis, the ex-husband was detained for further questioning.
“A firearm was also confiscated.
“Police have, at this stage, opened an attempted murder case.
“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Baartman or who may know of her whereabouts to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp Warrant Officer Ben Killian on 072-342-7424, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.”
HeraldLIVE
Police detain ex-husband of missing Bethelsdorp woman
Image: SUPPLIED
Police have detained the ex-husband of a Bethelsdorp woman who went missing last week.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said on Sunday that after investigations into the disappearance of Desiree Baartman, 57, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Bethelsdorp detectives had detained her 59-year-old ex-husband for questioning.
Janse van Rensburg said it was alleged that the estranged couple lived together after their divorce and on Wednesday her ex-husband reported that she had been missing from June 9.
On Wednesday, Baartman allegedly left her house in Nagel Street, Extension 29, Bethelsdorp, and never returned home.
“On Friday and Saturday police forensic experts conducted a thorough investigation at the house for any evidence and, based on their preliminary analysis, the ex-husband was detained for further questioning.
“A firearm was also confiscated.
“Police have, at this stage, opened an attempted murder case.
“Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Baartman or who may know of her whereabouts to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp Warrant Officer Ben Killian on 072-342-7424, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
World
Politics
World