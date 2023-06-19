×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay woman wants court to nullify ‘forged’ will

Gqeberha resident says she was shocked when father left estate to his sister and not his children

19 June 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Gqeberha woman has taken the master of the high court to court to have her late father’s will ruled invalid, claiming signatures were forged on the document. 

In her founding affidavit submitted to court, Yolanda Mkondo of Motherwell, claimed the signature on her father’s last will and testament had been forged by someone unknown to her. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Eusebius McKaiser Memorial Service

Most Read